Monday, February 23, 2026 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Air India scraps New York, Newark flights as blizzard batters US East Coast

Air India scraps New York, Newark flights as blizzard batters US East Coast

The move follows a massive winter storm sweeping across the US East Coast, triggering travel bans, school closures and over 7,500 flight cancellations

Air India

The latest cancellations come a day after Air India scrapped all flights to and from New York and Newark on February 23. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday said it has cancelled its flights to and from New York and Newark scheduled on February 24 due to severe blizzard conditions around the United States (US) East Coast.
 
In a post on X, the airline said, "Airport operations at New York and Newark have been affected due to the blizzard, resulting in heavy snowfall. In view of the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, Air India flights to and from New York and Newark have been cancelled on February 24". 
 
 
The latest cancellations come a day after the carrier scrapped all flights to and from New York and Newark on February 23. In a post on Sunday, Air India had said a severe winter storm forecast for New York, New Jersey and surrounding areas on February 22 and 23 was likely to significantly disrupt flight operations.

Also Read

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

Kerala announces 10% DA, DR hike to 35% for employees and pensioners

IDFC Bank

IDFC First Bank flags ₹590 cr fraud in govt accounts: What we know so far

Morepen Laboratories

Morepen Labs wins ₹825 crore manufacturing contract from global drugmaker

foreign accent syndrome

Why some people wake up with foreign accent: Rare brain condition explained

air pollution, delhi pollution

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' on Monday, mercury set to cross 30°C

 
The disruption follows a massive winter storm sweeping across the US East Coast. According to Bloomberg, more than 35 million people across New York City and other regions along the coast are under blizzard warnings, with forecasts of heavy snowfall and strong winds.
 
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani declared a travel ban from 9 pm (local time) on Sunday to Monday noon, shutting streets, highways and bridges to most traffic. Public schools were also ordered to close as parts of the city could receive up to 28 inches of snow, along with strong winds and coastal flooding, the report added.
 
Over 7,500 flights had been called off as of Sunday afternoon (local time) through Tuesday due to weather conditions. Most of the cancellations were reported in New York, Boston, Newark and Philadelphia.

More From This Section

European Union, EU

EU diplomats to meet 'Board of Peace' director over Gaza's future

donald trump, trump, tariffs

Trump considers targeted strike against Iran, followed by larger attack

KKR, XCL education, KKR & Co

KKR to buy majority stake in XCL Education Holdings in $1.3 billion deal

drug lord El Mencho killed, mexico clashes

Mexico erupts after cartel boss killed; India issues advisory: What we know

India, China, US, global tariff, Trump tariff

India, China among winners after US Supreme Court blocks Trump tariffs

Topics : Air India storm New York New York Airport BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayShree Ram Twistex IPOGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledCBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance