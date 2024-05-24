A naturalist's discovery of India

The Cobra’s Gaze: Exploring India’s Wild Heritage

Author: Stephen Alter

Publisher: Aleph

Price: Rs 999

Pages: 361

This exploration of India’s wild heritage by author, academic and naturalist Stephen Alter is not a journey through the country’s few remaining wild areas. It is not a chronicling of India’s animals, birds, fish and plants. It is not about ecology, environment, conservation or conflict. Rather, it is all of those things and much more.

In the last few pages of the book, reproduced on the back cover, Alter writes, “Wildness can be a state of mind. Over the past two years I have travelled thousands of kilometres