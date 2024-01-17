A reckoning of Churchill's India phobia

Fighting Retreat: Winston Churchill and India
Author: Walter Reid
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 332
Price: Rs 699
No 20th century leader, other than, perhaps, Henry Kissinger, who died recently, has polarised opinion more than Winston Churchill. In Britain, he is an unambiguous hero, standing up to Adolf Hitler when Europe was on its knees. The public turnout at his funeral procession was second only to Princess Diana’s. Most biographies, from Martin Gilbert’s onwards, have been appreciative, with criticisms limited to the odd strategic wartime decision and personal habits (drinking brandy at breakfast or conducting government business in the bath or at all hours from bed). Indians,