Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / A Sixth of Humanity: India's journey between democracy and economic growth

A Sixth of Humanity: India's journey between democracy and economic growth

This narrative about India's development is described as an odyssey, perhaps because of the policy shortfalls and mishaps in the development voyage

A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India’s Development Odyssey
premium

A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India’s Development Odyssey

Nitin Desai
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Sixth of Humanity: Independent India’s Development Odyssey
by Devesh Kapur & Arvind Subramanian
Published by HarperCollins
760  pages ₹1,299
 
India’s economic evolution since independence has been the subject of several recent books. This rather long but readable book is special because it connects economic development with political and administrative evolution and is the joint product of Devesh Kapur, a professor of South Asian Studies in the United States, and Arvind Subramanian, best known as a policy analyst.  
Their judgement on the policies that shaped the economy is exceptionally critical for the pre-1980 period, but also argues that the required
Topics : Book Reviews Literature Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon