A toolkit for entrepreneurs

For people who want to start up but don't know how to go about it, Uri Levine's book offers a step-by-step guide to getting on with their entrepreneurial journey

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
Uri Levine has excellent credentials to tell entrepreneurs how they should go about doing stuff. He has founded/co-founded or was associated with half a dozen or more startups, at least two of which attained the unicorn status before they were sold. Of these, Waze — the community-driven navigation cum traffic map that Google acquired a decade ago for a billion dollars plus in cash — is the brand that is associated with him most. Google keeps Waze as an independent app, though it competes with Google Maps. But Mr Levine was an investor and board member with another startup — Moovit, a sort of Waze for public transportation — that was sold to Intel, again for a billion dollars-plus. So,

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

