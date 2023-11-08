A toolkit for entrepreneurs

Uri Levine has excellent credentials to tell entrepreneurs how they should go about doing stuff. He has founded/co-founded or was associated with half a dozen or more startups, at least two of which attained the unicorn status before they were sold. Of these, Waze — the community-driven navigation cum traffic map that Google acquired a decade ago for a billion dollars plus in cash — is the brand that is associated with him most. Google keeps Waze as an independent app, though it competes with Google Maps. But Mr Levine was an investor and board member with another startup — Moovit, a sort of Waze for public transportation — that was sold to Intel, again for a billion dollars-plus. So,