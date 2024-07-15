An activist's restless dialogue

The Personal is Political: An Activist’s Memoir
Author: Aruna Roy
Publisher: HarperCollins
Pages: 304
Price: Rs 599
The world is cruel, unjust, unequal. You are an activist and you want to change it. How do you do this? And how do you proceed, with the vehicle that you’ve created, to set things right after it has outlived its usefulness —not because the world has become a better place but because the vehicle has become a deadweight?
This is among the many questions that this book raises. It is a tormented, restless dialogue of the author with herself about a life she