An activist's restless dialogue

The Personal is Political: An Activist’s Memoir

Author: Aruna Roy

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: 304

Price: Rs 599

The world is cruel, unjust, unequal. You are an activist and you want to change it. How do you do this? And how do you proceed, with the vehicle that you’ve created, to set things right after it has outlived its usefulness —not because the world has become a better place but because the vehicle has become a deadweight?