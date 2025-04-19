Anirudh Kanisetti's 'Lords of Earth and Sea' explores legacy of the Cholas

LORDS OF EARTH AND SEA: A HISTORY OF THE CHOLA EMPIRE

Author: Anirudh Kanisetti

Publisher: Juggernaut

Pages: 343 Price: ₹899

Despite the many contestations over Indian history, everyone agrees on one thing: Southern Indian history is an understudied subject. In 2022, Anirudh Kanisetti set about attempting to bridge this deficit with his debut book, Lords of the Deccan. In the introduction to that book, he wrote that in school textbooks, “we leap five hundred years from the Mauryas of the second century BCE to the Guptas of the third century CE. We then jump six hundred years from the end of