Between being and nothingness: Yiyun Li picks acceptance as a way of living

Things In Nature Merely Grow

by Yiyun Li

Published by HarperCollins

192 pages ₹599

Suicide is a contentious subject. It involves deeply held moral, religious, ethical and legal beliefs. Those who choose to die by suicide usually cannot argue their case amid the speculation that follows. Recently, a former Canadian High Commissioner informed his friends that he had chosen to use Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying following a diagnosis of early-stage Alzheimer’s. This has sparked a domestic and international discussion on the ethics or otherwise of assisted suicide. So, when a mother who lost both her sons to suicide (unassisted in the