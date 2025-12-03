Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Between being and nothingness: Yiyun Li picks acceptance as a way of living

Between being and nothingness: Yiyun Li picks acceptance as a way of living

Yiyun Li is an award-winning Chinese-American author with multiple novels and short story collections to her name

Things In Nature Merely Grow
premium

Things In Nature Merely Grow

Akankshya Abismruta
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Things In Nature Merely Grow
by Yiyun Li
Published by HarperCollins
192 pages ₹599
  Suicide is a contentious subject. It involves deeply held moral, religious, ethical and legal beliefs. Those who choose to die by suicide usually cannot argue their case amid the speculation that follows. Recently, a former Canadian High Commissioner informed his friends that he had chosen to use Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying following a diagnosis of early-stage Alzheimer’s. This has sparked a domestic and international discussion on the ethics or otherwise of assisted suicide. So, when a mother who lost both her sons to suicide (unassisted in the
Topics : Book Reviews books Literature
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon