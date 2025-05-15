Beyond the aid recipient: India's strategic shift in its Africa engagement

India-Africa: Building Synergies In Peace, Security And Development

by Ruchita Beri,

Published by Pentagon Press

258 pages ₹1,295

For any rising power in the 21st century, partnering with Africa has become an imperative. It is, after all, a continent endowed with vast natural resources such as oil, gas, critical minerals, agricultural lands with abundant fresh water and a market size of 1.5 billion people. India’s enduring partnership with Africa has evolved over time, beyond the sentimentality of the freedom struggle and liberation. The multidimensionality of the partnership has been elucidated in the edited book by Ruchita Beri, a consultant with the Manohar Parrikar