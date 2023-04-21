Beyond the LGBTQIA+ stereotypes

For one, there’s a flood of narratives by gay men for a variety of reasons. For ano­ther, select books and scholarship have un­knowingly created an environment where everything queer is reduced to sexuality. And further, it is hard to deny the fact many books pander to the cishet gaze – they provide what straight people need: a victim story, a sob story, a story that seeks their help and doesn’t challenge or dismantle their closely held binary wor

Over the years, concrete efforts to publish LGBTQIA+ voices have resulted in a vast, res­ourceful body of work that helps people — queer or cishet, someone who is cisgender and heterosexual — understand and relate to experiences unique to queer individuals. One is tempted to call it mainstreaming of queer subculture. But representation within the LGBTQIA+ spectrum is skewed and, therefore, the notion of queer becoming mainstream remains in the realm of wishful thinking.