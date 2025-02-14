Bollywood's versatile genius: Karma's Child captures Subhash Ghai's journey

Karma’s Child

Author: Subhash Ghai with Suveen Sinha

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: 281

Price: Rs 699 Film director, producer, writer, actor, lyricist, music director and screenwriter Subhash Ghai has worn many hats over the course of his illustrious career. The self-made man behind some of Indian cinema’s most iconic movies recently released his memoir, written along with journalist and author Suveen Sinha, which recounts his inspiring journey spanning over four decades in films.

Ghai was born in Nagpur in 1943 into an educated, well-to-do family. After Partition, his family moved to old Delhi. His friends during his childhood days included sons of tonga drivers, rickshaw-pullers,