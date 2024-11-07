'Character Limit' unveils Musk's expensive Twitter buy and its real impact

Business Standard
Mr Trump (then ex-President) also gets a fair share of attention in the book, particularly about how he used Twitter and other social media to make false claims

Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter
Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:24 PM IST

Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter
Author: Kate Conger & Ryan Mac
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 439
Price: Rs 999
  Two things about this book and its authors. One, this is the most unputdownable non-fiction that I have read this entire year. It can hold its own against the best of fiction thriller page-turners available today. 
Two, despite the brilliant reporting, writing and analysis by the authors, I suspect Elon Musk is having the last laugh. He may have massively overpaid for Twitter — now labelled X — on a whim with borrowed money, and then gone about destroying its value through all sorts
