'Character Limit' unveils Musk's expensive Twitter buy and its real impact

Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter Author: Kate Conger & Ryan Mac Publisher: Penguin Pages: 439 Price: Rs 999 Two things about this book and its authors. One, this is the most unputdownable non-fiction that I have read this entire year. It can hold its own against the best of fiction thriller page-turners available today.

Two, despite the brilliant reporting, writing and analysis by the authors, I suspect Elon Musk is having the last laugh. He may have massively overpaid for Twitter — now labelled X — on a whim with borrowed money, and then gone about destroying its value through all sorts