Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / China-Taiwan relationship hinges on political outlook more than territory

China-Taiwan relationship hinges on political outlook more than territory

Taiwan is no longer just a regional issue-it is now central to the Chinese Communist Party's legitimacy

book
Premium

Gunjan Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Taiwan Story: How a Small Island Will Dictate the Global Future
Author: Kerry Brown
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 274
Price: Rs 899 
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed the world to consider the future of Taiwan. It also calls in question the United States’ commitment to defend Taiwan in a similar situation.  In The Taiwan Story: How a Small Island Will Dictate the Global Future, Kerry Brown tries to look for answers for the “Taiwan Question”. He concludes that given that two of the major stakeholders (China and the US) possess nuclear capabilities, any misstep can lead to large-scale damage. Thus, Dr Brown
Topics : Book BOOK REVIEW Taiwan

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon