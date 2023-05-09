close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Code red in the global supply chain

Siddharth Kara's thought-provoking book exposes the exploitation inherent in the extraction of cobalt, a mineral crucial to modern technology, and the injustices faced by the people of Congo

Kanika Datta
Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers our Lives
Premium

Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers our Lives

5 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Follow Us
Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers our Lives
Author: Siddharth Kara
Publisher: St Martin’s Press (Pan Macmillan)
Or

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2023: Guide to book online tickets

The professor's chronicle of reforms

TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Career-focused content a big draw as Book Fair returns to capital

Management and chutzpah

Empire, ego and hot air

The voice of labour repressed and management during the pandemic

US Inc and the pandemic challenge

White hats versus black hats

Topics : BOOK REVIEW BS Reads Congo

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Long-festering problem

Manipur violence
3 min read
Premium

Stressing stability

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read
Premium

Freebies in a prosperous state

polls and freebies
6 min read

Sebi levies Rs 3.5 mn penalty on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
1 min read

Power Minister lays foundation for Powergrid's substation to add capacity

RK Singh
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on
4 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

What makes the fight for India's 1.4 billion consumers a fixed match

consumer market, airlines, Indian economy
6 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Stock of this iron & steel products company has zoomed 102% in six weeks

steel
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon