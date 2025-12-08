Monday, December 08, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Book / Coffee King: Book on CCD weaves cautionary tale for investors, regulators

In uncovering how CCD was run as a one-man show, this book weaves a cautionary tale for investors, regulators, consumers, and even fellow journalists

Chintan Girish Modi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Cafe Coffee Day Founder V G Siddhartha
by Rukmini Rao and Prosenjit Datta
Published by Pan
Macmillan India 224 pages ₹699
 
“If you were a teenager in Bengaluru in the late 1990s, CCD was your go-to adda. All the cool kids hung out at CCD,” writes journalist Rukmini Rao in her introduction to the book Coffee King: The Swift Rise and Sudden Death of Café Coffee Day Founder V G Siddhartha, which she has co-authored with Delhi-based journalist and editor Prosenjit Datta. Ms
