Crossing the trans bar: Thanuja Singam's journey through struggles and hope

Thanuja: A Memoir of Migration and Transition

Author: Thanuja Singam (translated by Kiran Keshavamurthy)

Publisher: Bloomsbury

Pages: 216

Price: Rs 599

Given that there are few literary works by trans people, especially in South Asia, Düsseldorf-based dental hygienist Thanuja Singam’s autobiographical work Thanuja: A Memoir of Migration and Transition is a welcome addition to the canon of LGBTQIA+ literature. It has been translated from Tamil by the assistant professor of English at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Guwahati, Kiran Keshavamurthy.