Crossing the trans bar: Thanuja Singam's journey through struggles and hope

Thanuja: A Memoir of Migration and Transition
Author: Thanuja Singam (translated by Kiran Keshavamurthy)
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Pages: 216
Price: Rs 599Given that there are few literary works by trans people, especially in South Asia, Düsseldorf-based dental hygienist Thanuja Singam’s autobiographical work Thanuja: A Memoir of Migration and Transition is a welcome addition to the canon of LGBTQIA+ literature. It has been translated from Tamil by the assistant professor of English at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Guwahati, Kiran Keshavamurthy.
In the afterword to the book, Mr Keshavamurthy notes that he was introduced to Ms Singam’s memoir while working on an