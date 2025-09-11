Dapaan: Kashmir's stories of conflict, resilience and remembrance

Dapaan: Tales from Kashmir’s Conflict

By Ipsita Chakravarty

Published by Hurst & Co Ltd

291 pages ₹699

Award-winning journalist Ipsita Chakravarty’s debut book is a story about stories in Kashmir. Ms Chakravarty, who has reported on politics and armed conflict in Kashmir and Northeast India for decades, brings out multiple Kashmiri voices — heard and unheard — through several forms of storytelling, including personal memories, urban legends, oral histories, folk theatre, songs, jokes, rumours, myths and fables. The book consists of various stories in the region — about loss, laughter, haunting and place-making.