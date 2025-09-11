Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Dapaan: Kashmir's stories of conflict, resilience and remembrance

Dapaan: Kashmir's stories of conflict, resilience and remembrance

After 35 years of armed conflict, Kashmir abounds with stories-heard and unheard-of loss, laughter, haunting, and place-making, but also of defiance against the state

book review
premium

Dapaan: Tales from Kashmir’s Conflict

Neha Kirpal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dapaan: Tales from Kashmir’s Conflict
By Ipsita Chakravarty
Published by Hurst & Co Ltd
291 pages  ₹699
  Award-winning journalist Ipsita Chakravarty’s debut book is a story about stories in Kashmir. Ms Chakravarty, who has reported on politics and armed conflict in Kashmir and Northeast India for decades, brings out multiple Kashmiri voices — heard and unheard — through several forms of storytelling, including personal memories, urban legends, oral histories, folk theatre, songs, jokes, rumours, myths and fables. The book consists of various stories in the region — about loss, laughter, haunting and place-making. 
In Kashmir, “haalaat” is the word used to describe the
Topics : Kashmir unrest Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir conflict BOOK REVIEW Book reading BS Reads
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon