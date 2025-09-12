Decluttering, Indian style: Bhawana Pingali revives forgotten rituals

The Art of Decluttering: Ancient Practices for Mordern Living
By Bhawana Pingali
Published by Penguin
355 pages, ₹399Decluttering has been a global obsession ever since Marie Kondo told us to keep only what sparks joy. Closets were emptied, storage boxes sold out, and minimalism became a lifestyle. But what if India already had its own wisdom traditions around order, balance, and mindful living, long before tidying up became a trend? That’s the proposition in Bhawana Pingali’s book that looks inward to find solace in nine rituals, granny practices, and crafts that modernity pushed aside.
At the heart of Pingali’s work is the