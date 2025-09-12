Decluttering, Indian style: Bhawana Pingali revives forgotten rituals

The Art of Decluttering: Ancient Practices for Mordern Living

By Bhawana Pingali

Published by Penguin

355 pages, ₹399

Decluttering has been a global obsession ever since Marie Kondo told us to keep only what sparks joy. Closets were emptied, storage boxes sold out, and minimalism became a lifestyle. But what if India already had its own wisdom traditions around order, balance, and mindful living, long before tidying up became a trend? That’s the proposition in Bhawana Pingali’s book that looks inward to find solace in nine rituals, granny practices, and crafts that modernity pushed aside.