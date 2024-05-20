Deconstructing India's national security system

Institutional Roots of India’s Security Policy
Editor: Milan Vaishnav
Publisher: Oxford University Press
Pages: 336
Price: Rs 1,440
In recent years, several books have been published on India’s national security, but what makes this volume edited by Milan Vaishnav both unique and especially useful, is its comprehensive description and critical analysis of the institutional underpinnings of India’s security policy. Dr Vaishnav must be complimented on assembling a group of bright and relatively young academics as contributors, who bring both rigour and acuity to their examination of a complex and often opaque subject. This is an opportune time to explore the various