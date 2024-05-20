Business Standard
Deconstructing India's national security system

Milan Vaishnav's book is a treatise on India's national security apparatus, highlighting the challenges and the positive role it plays against difficult odds

Institutional Roots of India’s Security Policy
Institutional Roots of India’s Security Policy

Shyam Saran
5 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:27 PM IST
Institutional Roots of India’s Security Policy
Editor: Milan Vaishnav 
Publisher: Oxford University Press
Pages: 336
Price:  Rs 1,440


In recent years, several books have been published on India’s national security, but what makes this volume edited by Milan Vaishnav both unique and especially useful, is its comprehensive description and critical analysis of the institutional underpinnings of India’s security policy. Dr Vaishnav must be complimented on assembling a group of bright and relatively young academics as contributors, who bring both rigour and acuity to their examination of a complex and often opaque subject. This is an opportune time to explore the various
First Published: May 20 2024 | 9:27 PM IST

