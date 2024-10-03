Dilip Sinha's book explores how Tibet became an abandoned kingdom in exile

Imperial Games in Tibet: The Struggle for Statehood and Sovereignty

Author: Dilip Sinha

Publisher: Macmillan

Pages: 304

Price: Rs 599



China’s attack on Tibet in October 1950 represents a tragic chapter in modern history. The invasion not only underlined the failures of the United Nations but also posed infinite security consequences for India, writes veteran scholarly diplomat Ambassador Dilip Sinha in Imperial Games in Tibet: The Struggle for statehood and sovereignty . The book attempts to disseminate a historical perspective of how Tibet became an abandoned kingdom in exile.

Ambassador Sinha uses archival evidence to persuasively establish Tibet’s independent status historically