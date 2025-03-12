Exploring nature's wonders and warnings in Ranjit Lal's latest book

Our Potpourri Planet

Author: Ranjit Lal

Publisher: HarperCollins

Pages: 285

Price: Rs 599

In his latest book, Delhi-based author Ranjit Lal talks about his one big regret about living in metropolitan cities, such as Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi, all his life: “Unfortunately, living in cities and towns divorces us from nature.” Despite an urban upbringing, Mr Lal managed to spend a lot of time outdoors during his childhood, climbing trees, biking through wild gardens or walking along beaches. He describes holidays to national parks and hill stations, where he encountered many varieties of flora and fauna.