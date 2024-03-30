Faith between the covers

Sex and Religion: Teachings and Taboos in the history of world faiths



Author: Dag Oistein Endsjo



Publisher: Speaking Tiger Books



Price: Rs 499



Pages: 332

Hippolytus cuts a rather tragic figure in Greek antiquity. He was the son of a powerful father, Theseus, who was king of Athens and one of its most valorised heroes, widely feted for his slaying of the Minotaur. But the story of Hippolytus, the one with which this book begins, is more of a cautionary tale. It was widely used as a parable against abstinence.