Faith between the covers

Sex and Religion: Teachings and Taboos in the history of world faiths
Author: Dag Oistein Endsjo
Publisher: Speaking Tiger Books
Price: Rs 499
Pages: 332
Pages: 332
Hippolytus cuts a rather tragic figure in Greek antiquity. He was the son of a powerful father, Theseus, who was king of Athens and one of its most valorised heroes, widely feted for his slaying of the Minotaur. But the story of Hippolytus, the one with which this book begins, is more of a cautionary tale. It was widely used as a parable against abstinence.
Hippolytus had earned the wrath of the goddess