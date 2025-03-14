Friday, March 14, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Finding the Edge: A masterful tale of Jimmy Anderson's cricketing journey

Finding the Edge: A masterful tale of Jimmy Anderson's cricketing journey

The story begins at its ending-an ageing but still formidable Anderson-offered a final chance to bow out on his own terms

Book Review
Finding the Edge: The Autobiography

Amritesh Mukherjee
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

Finding the Edge: The Autobiography
Author: Jimmy Anderson
Publisher: Bonnier Books
Pages: 296  
Price: ₹899  The sharp tap of the willow against a parched, sun-baked turf. The murmuring tension of a crowd thrumming with anticipation, holding its breath, waiting. A rhythmic runup, a fluid leap, as a confident right arm quick strides in, the ball an extension of his will, swinging it precisely and to his will. It’s a familiar scene for millions of cricket fans who’ve watched James Anderson bowl in a career lasting over two decades with 704 test wickets. To put that into perspective, that’s an entire century of wickets more
