Finding the Edge: A masterful tale of Jimmy Anderson's cricketing journey

Finding the Edge: The Autobiography

Author: Jimmy Anderson

Publisher: Bonnier Books

Pages: 296

Price: ₹899 The sharp tap of the willow against a parched, sun-baked turf. The murmuring tension of a crowd thrumming with anticipation, holding its breath, waiting. A rhythmic runup, a fluid leap, as a confident right arm quick strides in, the ball an extension of his will, swinging it precisely and to his will. It’s a familiar scene for millions of cricket fans who’ve watched James Anderson bowl in a career lasting over two decades with 704 test wickets. To put that into perspective, that’s an entire century of wickets more