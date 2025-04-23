Foreign policy in Amrit Kaal: 75 key events, limited fresh insight

POWER AND PURPOSE: Rediscovering Indian Foreign Policy in Amrit Kaal

Authors: Harsh V Pant and Anant Singh Mann

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 228

Price: ₹595

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had outlined the idea of Amrit Kaal on Independence Day in 2021. In 2024, he explained the concept in a speech at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit: “In the recent past, India completed 75 years of Independence. Now, India is working on its goal for the next 25 years. We have the goal of making it a developed country by the time it celebrates 100 years of Independence. Therefore, this 25-year period is India’s Amrit Kaal.”