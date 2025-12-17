Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 177 pts in pre-open trade; Rupee opens at 91.07/$; Silver hits new high
Sensex Today| Stock Market LIVE on December 17, 2025: GIFT Nifty futures indicated a muted start for the benchmark indices, trading at 25,937 at 6:36 AM on Wednesday, down by merely 3 points
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, December 17, 2025: Indian equity markets are likely to start Wednesday’s session on a lacklustre note amid mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty futures also indicated a muted start for the benchmark indices.
At 08:54 AM on Wednesday, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,916, lower by 26 points.
On the data front, globally, investors await inflation data from the UK, and the Euro Area.
Among global peers, markets across the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower on Wednesday as investors assessed newly released trade data from Japan.
Japan’s exports rose 6.1 per cent year on year in November, beating economists’ expectations of a 4.8 per cent increase, according to a Reuters poll, and accelerating from October’s 3.6 per cent growth. Despite the stronger data, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also edged down 0.21 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi bucked the regional trend, rising 0.5 per cent.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street’s major indices ended on a mixed note. The S&P 500 fell for a third consecutive session, closing 0.24 per cent lower as investors digested the delayed release of the November jobs report. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.23 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.62 per cent.
FII, DII data
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth ₹2,060.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth ₹770.76 crore on Tuesday, December 16.
IPOs today
In the mainboard segment, the KSH International IPO enters the second day of subscription today, while the ICICI Prudential AMC IPO will see its basis of allotment getting finalised.
In the SME segment, the public offerings of Global Ocean Logistics India and MARC Technocrats will open for subscription today. The Stanbik Agro IPO, Exim Routes IPO, and Ashwini Container Movers IPO will have their basis of allotment finalised today.
Neptune Logitek IPO enters the final day of subscription. Meanwhile, Shipwaves Online IPO and Unisem Agritech IPO make their D-Street debut today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices remained mixed on Wednesday morning. Brent crude was trading with a loss of 2.71 per cent at $58.92 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $55.94 per barrel, higher by 1.21 per cent.
9:12 AM
-- Nifty was at 25,902.40, up 42.30 points or 0.16 per cent
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains in pre-open
-- Nifty was at 25,902.40, up 42.30 points or 0.16 per cent
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises in pre-open
-- Sensex at 84,856.26, up 176.40 points or 0.21 per cent
-- Sensex at 84,856.26, up 176.40 points or 0.21 per cent
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver hits fresh record high
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Silver hits fresh record high, crosses $65-mark
9:06 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opens at 91.07/$
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee continues to quote near record lows, and started Tuesday's trading session at 91.07 versus the US$. The Rupee hit an all-time low at 91.09/$ yesterday.
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: JM Financial retains 'Buy' on Eternal as Blinkit growth moderates in Q3FY26
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage JM Financial has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Eternal, even as it expects a near-term moderation in Blinkit’s sequential growth during the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26) due to heightened competition and an unfavourable base. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI Guv Malhotra signals rates to stay low for 'long period': Report
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's central bank governor Sanjay Malhotra expects the country's interest rates to remain low for a "long period", he told the Financial Times in an interview published on Wednesday. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Volume drop, buying shift: How high gold rates are impacting jewellery ind
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite a robust wedding season and sustained consumer interest, the jewellery industry is witnessing a sharp decline in volumes—down over 30 per cent—as gold prices have surged more than 70 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to a recent channel by PL Capital. READ MORE
8:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Growth guidance firm for Amber Ent, says BNP Paribas; retains 'Outperform'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global brokerage BNP Paribas has reiterated its bullish stance on electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player Amber Enterprises India, retaining its ‘Outperform’ rating and continuing to flag the stock as its preferred pick in the EMS space following the company’s recent analyst meeting. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Apar Industries gets new 'Buy' from Antique; 20% stock upside seen
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts at Antique Stock Broking initiated coverage on Apar Industries Ltd. with a 'Buy' rating, as the company is expected to benefit from the tailwinds of sustained growth momentum in the global power sector investment. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama upgrades Tata Power to 'Hold' on improved FY30 growth visibility
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic brokerage Nuvama has upgraded Tata Power to ‘Hold’, citing improved visibility on achieving over 30GW of installed capacity by FY30E as large renewable and pumped storage projects in the pipeline mature toward the end of the decade. The brokerage has set a target price of 385 per share. READ MORE
7:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee slide puts spotlight on limits to India's currency defence
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian rupee’s rapid slide to successive record lows in recent weeks has analysts debating why the central bank has refrained from intervening more forcefully to support the currency. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today, Dec 17: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric, Vedanta, HDFC Bank, Akzo Nobel, IndiGo, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Power, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), and NBCC are among the top stocks to watch today. HERE'S WHY
7:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Persistent FII selling, continued weakness in rupee remain key near-term headwinds'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global markets continue to trade with caution amid lingering uncertainty over the US interest-rate trajectory. Mixed signals from the latest US job data and flat retail sales growth have kept risk appetite subdued, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones ending lower, even as the Nasdaq managed to close marginally higher. Asian markets are trading mixed in early hours, as investors remain guarded ahead of key policy cues, including the possibility of a Bank of Japan rate hike later this week.
On the domestic front, persistent FII selling and continued weakness in the rupee remain key near-term headwinds, compounded by delays in the conclusion of India–US trade negotiations. However, steady domestic inflows through SIPs and insurance channels continue to provide a strong structural buffer, helping to limit downside risks. While India’s long-term growth narrative remains intact, near-term market direction is likely to be driven by global cues, currency movements, and year-end positioning, keeping investor sentiment cautious and selective.
Views by: Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money
7:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: ICICI Pru AMC IPO subscribed 39x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The basis of allotment of shares for the maiden public issue of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) is expected to be finalised today, Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) received a solid response from investors with an overall subscription of around 39 times. READ MORE
7:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets across the Asia-Pacific region were mostly lower on Wednesday as investors assessed newly released trade data from Japan. Japan’s exports rose 6.1 per cent year on year in November, beating economists’ expectations of a 4.8 per cent increase, according to a Reuters poll, and accelerating from October’s 3.6 per cent growth. Despite the stronger data, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.14 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also edged down 0.21 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi bucked the regional trend, rising 0.5 per cent.
Topics : Stock Market Today Share Market Today MARKETS LIVE MARKET LIVE Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY stock market trading stock market investing Gift Nifty Markets Asian markets Wall Streets US markets Domestic markets S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 ICICI Prudential AMC
First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 7:09 AM IST