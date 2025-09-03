From broom to bust: New book traces AAP's rise, drift, and undoing

The Aam Aadmi Party: The Untold Story of a Political Uprising and its Undoing

By Sayantan Ghosh

Published by Juggernaut

352 pages ₹499

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is an unfolding story in our contemporary political history. Whether the party, launched in 2012 by Arvind Kejriwal and his associates with robust ground support, survives the political upheaval of time or fades away as a euphoric episode in India’s colourful political canvas is the question that not just political observers but AAP members are looking to answer.