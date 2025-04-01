'GeoTechnoGraphy' book offers cold comfort in the rise of digital tech

GEOTECHNOGRAPHY: Mapping Power and Identity in the Digital Age Author: Samir Saran & Anirban Sarma Publisher: Penguin/Viking Pages: 201 Price: ₹699

This book is sweeping in its scope and in terms of the trends and ideas it explores and examines. It looks at how technology is reshaping our world — from its impact on communities to civic engagement and to the way it even blurs geographical boundaries. And to explore and understand these, it does not merely stick to geography, technology and current times — it goes back in history, primarily European history, to examine the impact of Magna Carta on England and the