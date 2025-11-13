Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Girls Who Said Nothing and Everything: A journey towards selfhood

In a sense, the book is a kind of quiet revolution, reclaiming the voice and identity of Indian girls across generations

Girls Who Said Nothing and Everything: Essays on Girlhood
Girls Who Said Nothing and Everything: Essays on Girlhood

Neha Kirpal
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Girls Who Said Nothing and Everything: Essays on Girlhood
by Meera Vijayann
Published by Penguin 
272 pages ₹499
 
 
Kirkland-based writer, essayist and activist Meera Vijayann’s powerful maiden essay collection explores the costs of silence and the journey towards selfhood in Indian girlhood. The book, which is written in the form of a memoir, revisits what it meant to come of age as a young girl in middle-class India in the 1990s. Through 11 autobiographical essays, the author takes us through various stages and incidents in her life, revealing several hidden textures
