Girls Who Said Nothing and Everything: A journey towards selfhood

Girls Who Said Nothing and Everything: Essays on Girlhood

by Meera Vijayann

Published by Penguin

272 pages ₹499

Kirkland-based writer, essayist and activist Meera Vijayann’s powerful maiden essay collection explores the costs of silence and the journey towards selfhood in Indian girlhood. The book, which is written in the form of a memoir, revisits what it meant to come of age as a young girl in middle-class India in the 1990s. Through 11 autobiographical essays, the author takes us through various stages and incidents in her life, revealing several hidden textures