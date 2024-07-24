Good science, bad communication

Beyond the Hype: Inside Science’s Biggest Media Scandals from Climategate to Covid
Author: Fiona Fox
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Pages: 310
Price: Rs 399
Public policy in democracies is informed and driven by a combination of expert opinion, the inclinations of politicians (who may not know much about the issues) and by public opinion, since that may translate into votes. Public opinion, in turn, is shaped by media reportage and social media content.
When the issue is scientific, there’s a big problem: The media has little understanding of science, and social media visibility is driven by controversy and sensational misinformation, rather