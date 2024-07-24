Business Standard
Good science, bad communication

Ignorance and misunderstanding are rife in how the media reports on scientific matters. Fiona Fox's book addresses this fissure and how to bridge the divide

Devangshu Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 10:43 PM IST
Beyond the Hype: Inside Science’s Biggest Media Scandals from Climategate to Covid
Author: Fiona Fox
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Pages: 310
Price:  Rs 399

Public policy in democracies is informed and driven by a combination of expert opinion, the inclinations of politicians (who may not know much about the issues) and by public opinion, since that may translate into votes. Public opinion, in turn, is shaped by media reportage and social media content.

When the issue is scientific, there’s a big problem: The media has little understanding of science, and social media visibility is driven by controversy and sensational misinformation, rather

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

