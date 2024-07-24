Good science, bad communication

Beyond the Hype: Inside Science’s Biggest Media Scandals from Climategate to Covid

Author: Fiona Fox

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Pages: 310

Price: Rs 399

Public policy in democracies is informed and driven by a combination of expert opinion, the inclinations of politicians (who may not know much about the issues) and by public opinion, since that may translate into votes. Public opinion, in turn, is shaped by media reportage and social media content.