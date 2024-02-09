Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Grieving through popular culture

Cyril Radcliffe, the man who physically drew the line separating Hindu-dominated India from the Muslim one in the west and the east, had the worst job possible

Tear-Drenched Earth: Cinema and the Partition of India
Premium

Tear-Drenched Earth: Cinema and the Partition of India

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 10:44 PM IST
Tear-Drenched Earth: Cinema and the Partition of India
Author: John W Hood
Publisher: Orient BlackSwan
Price: Rs 910   
Pages: 207

More than six million Jews died in the genocide unleashed by the far-right German rule of Adolf Hitler. When World War II (1939-1945) ended, Europe mourned those dark years for decades through books, cinema and popular culture. It still does. This grieving through popular culture is society’s way of talking to itself. It acknowledges the pain of what happened and helps deal with cataclysmic events like the Holocaust.

Compare that to the partition of India into two nations in 1947. This last act

Also Read

Vivo X100 Pro review: Sets new benchmark for imaging-focused smartphones

Logitech Wave Keys review: Ergonomic design for natural typing experience

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC review: Budget neckband earphones with ANC

iQOO 12 review: A competitively priced phone with well-rounded performance

EarFun Air Pro 3 Review: Feature-packed earbuds better than segment peers

A 'pop-up yatri' introspects

Diplomacy on the edge

Democracy for the minority, by the minority

The gaze of the gurus

The content of a copyright

Topics : BOOK REVIEW Book reading Culture Ministry Cinema

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 10:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon