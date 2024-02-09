Tear-Drenched Earth: Cinema and the Partition of India
Author: John W Hood
Publisher: Orient BlackSwan
Price: Rs 910
Pages: 207
More than six million Jews died in the genocide unleashed by the far-right German rule of Adolf Hitler. When World War II (1939-1945) ended, Europe mourned those dark years for decades through books, cinema and popular culture. It still does. This grieving through popular culture is society’s way of talking to itself. It acknowledges the pain of what happened and helps deal with cataclysmic events like the Holocaust.
Compare that to the partition of India into two nations in 1947. This last act