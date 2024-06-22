Business Standard
Heights of ambition

Written with brio, the book nevertheless is an uncomfortable read because Cockrell ignores the distressing negative externalities of Everest Inc

Everest, Inc: The Renegades and Rogues who built an industry on top of the world
Premium

Everest, Inc: The Renegades and Rogues who built an industry on top of the world

Kanika Datta
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 12:17 AM IST
Everest, Inc: The Renegades and Rogues who built an industry on top of the world
Author: Will Cockrell
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Price: Rs 699   
Pages: 331

With each climbing season in the Himalayas, Mount Everest becomes the focal point of all sorts of new records. By 2024, the elderly, the middle-aged, teenagers, the differently abled and so on had submitted the world’s highest mountain with clockwork success. Will Cockrell puts these achievements in perspective: “Between 1953, when Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay Sherpa became the first people to summit Mount Everest, and 1992, when the first paying
First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 12:16 AM IST

