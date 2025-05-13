High Altitude Heroines: Women's travelogues from British India revived

High Altitude Heroines
Authors: Alexandra David-Néel, Fanny Bullock Workman, Henrietta Sands Merrick and Lilian A Starr
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Pages: 296
Price: ₹599People who love travelogues often gravitate towards them for the vicarious pleasure that is to be found in the adventures of those who have the time, money and opportunity to undertake perilous journeys. The thrill of being transported to an exciting new location, even as they remain surrounded by their daily obligations and responsibilities, is beyond compare.
High Altitude Heroines: Four Early Explorers in the High Himalayas published by Speaking Tiger, is one such volume. It brings together a set of