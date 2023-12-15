Hindutva's star culture warriors

Title: H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars

Author: Kunal Purohit

Publisher: HarperCollins India

Pages: 306

“Autocrats and fascists see great value in using popular culture to disseminate their political agenda,” writes Kunal Purohit in his book H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars, an engrossing study of how music, poetry, comedy, books, and social media are being leveraged to consolidate support for Hindutva politics and drown out criticism.

It is divided into three sections. Purohit builds each of these around a protagonist – Kavi Singh, Kamal Agney, and Sandeep Deo. The first of these is a woman who sings

Rs. 499