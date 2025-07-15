Hostile Homelands: Azad Essa's book traces India-Israel ties before BJP era

Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance between India and Israel

By Azad Essa

Published by Westland Books

274 pages ₹599

India’s support for the Palestinian cause has grown so feeble in the last decade that soon it might be hard to remember that India was the first non-Arab state to recognise the Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO). Though the shift in India’s foreign policy is often seen only through an ideological lens, the real picture is more complex. South African journalist Azad Essa talks economics in his book, Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance between India and Israel.