How meritocracy manages to mask the rise of inherited wealth and privilege

Why we're getting poorer: A realist's guide to the economy and how to fix it Author: Cahal Moran Publisher: Harper Collins Pages: 400 Price: ₹599 Don't judge this book by its clickbait title. The author actually agrees that poverty — no matter how defined — has reduced globally, though at a far slower pace than the rate at which wealth has concentrated at the top.

The book is in two parts. Part one is titled “The Uneven Economy”. It chronicles the fact that “knowledge” workers and capitalists are rewarded much more than skilled wage earners, even though the latter are more “essential” in