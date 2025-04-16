Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Book / How meritocracy manages to mask the rise of inherited wealth and privilege

How meritocracy manages to mask the rise of inherited wealth and privilege

Why meritocracy is insufficient to get rid of inequity

book review
Premium

Why we’re getting poorer: A realist’s guide to the economy and how to fix it

Sanjeev Ahluwalia Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Why we’re getting poorer: A realist’s guide to the economy and how to fix it
Author: Cahal Moran
Publisher: Harper Collins
Pages: 400
Price: ₹599
  Don’t judge this book by its clickbait title. The author actually agrees that poverty — no matter how defined — has reduced globally, though at a far slower pace than the rate at which wealth has concentrated at the top.
 
The book is in two parts. Part one is titled “The Uneven Economy”. It chronicles the fact that “knowledge” workers and capitalists are rewarded much more than skilled wage earners, even though the latter are more “essential” in
