Huawei's rise: A deep dive into its power, politics, and espionage

House of Huawei: Inside the Secret World of China's Most Powerful Company
Author: Eva Dou
Publisher: Hachette
Pages: 320
Price: Rs 799This book offers a portrait of Huawei, the electronics giant from Mainland China. Author Eva Dou, a telecom reporter, has mined many data sources, including Huawei’s internal publications, and stitched together all that is in the public domain.
But there is little here that wasn’t in the public domain. Senior Huawei personnel, including the founder and his family, are media-shy and she didn’t manage to reach them. But the aggregation is useful and even dedicated Huawei-watchers will find new nuggets.
Ms Dou