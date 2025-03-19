Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Book / Huawei's rise: A deep dive into its power, politics, and espionage

Huawei's rise: A deep dive into its power, politics, and espionage

Its work culture is brutal, yet it has become a world beater in telecom. Eva Dou's book offers new nuggets into this media-shy company

BOOK
Premium

Devangshu Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

House of Huawei: Inside the Secret World of China's Most Powerful Company
Author: Eva Dou
Publisher:  Hachette
Pages: 320
Price: Rs 799
  This book offers a portrait of Huawei, the electronics giant from Mainland China. Author Eva Dou, a telecom reporter, has mined many data sources, including Huawei’s internal publications, and stitched together all that is in the public domain.
 
But there is little here that wasn’t in the public domain. Senior Huawei personnel, including the founder and his family, are media-shy and she didn’t manage to reach them. But the aggregation is useful and even dedicated Huawei-watchers will find new nuggets.
 
Ms Dou
Topics : Huawei Book BOOK REVIEW

