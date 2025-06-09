Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Hubris Maximus: Pride, prejudices, and the nine lives of Elon Musk

Hubris Maximus: Pride, prejudices, and the nine lives of Elon Musk

How Elon Musk continues to emerge unscathed despite his most outrageous tweets and pronouncements

book
premium

Prosenjit Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk
by Faiz Siddiqui
Published by HarperCollins
268 pages ₹599
  Elon Musk’s life and business shenanigans make for highly readable books. Apart from becoming staggeringly rich — and at one point the world’s richest man — he is eccentric, utterly arrogant, super confident in his own abilities, extremely inconsistent and, finally, given to impulsive decisions. He has built a legion of followers who swear by him and are willing to go to war against his perceived enemies after a single post by him on X (earlier Twitter). His personal life and beliefs are even more colourful.
Topics : Elon Musk Book Reviews Book
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon