Hubris Maximus: Pride, prejudices, and the nine lives of Elon Musk

Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk

by Faiz Siddiqui

Published by HarperCollins

268 pages ₹599

Elon Musk’s life and business shenanigans make for highly readable books. Apart from becoming staggeringly rich — and at one point the world’s richest man — he is eccentric, utterly arrogant, super confident in his own abilities, extremely inconsistent and, finally, given to impulsive decisions. He has built a legion of followers who swear by him and are willing to go to war against his perceived enemies after a single post by him on X (earlier Twitter). His personal life and beliefs are even more colourful.