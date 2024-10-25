In 'Iconic Trees of India', S Natesh delves into humanity's bond with trees

Iconic Trees of India

Author: S Natesh

Illustrator: Sagar Bhowmick

Publisher: Roli Books

Price: Rs 1,995 Pages: 256

Have you ever flung your arms around a tree, rested your head on its trunk, and closed your eyes? I recommend this, especially for men who are reluctant to engage in softer recreational activities that seem threatening to their masculinity. Before hugging a tree, it is advisable to check if there is a trail of insects that might get into one’s hair or ears; otherwise, one might be in for an unforgettable experience of the avoidable kind.