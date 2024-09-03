India@100: Ex-CEA Subramanian's book addresses India's future macro issues

India @100: Envisioning Tomorrow’s Economic Powerhouse

Author: Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Publisher: Rupa

Pages: 520

Price: Rs 999

The last two chief economic advisors (CEAs) have made the Economic Surveys reader-friendly for the common man and discussed topical issues and solutions outside the earlier rigid frameworks. This book by the CEA who served before the current one appears to bring macro issues concerning India’s rightful place in the future to the drawing rooms and coffee tables.