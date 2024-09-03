India@100: Ex-CEA Subramanian's book addresses India's future macro issues

India @100: Envisioning Tomorrow’s Economic Powerhouse
Author: Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Publisher: Rupa
Pages: 520
Price: Rs 999
The last two chief economic advisors (CEAs) have made the Economic Surveys reader-friendly for the common man and discussed topical issues and solutions outside the earlier rigid frameworks. This book by the CEA who served before the current one appears to bring macro issues concerning India’s rightful place in the future to the drawing rooms and coffee tables.
The book starts by breaking the myth of the state ambition of the Indian economy hitting $55 trillion gross domestic product (GDP) by 2047. That sounds ludicrous on first