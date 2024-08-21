Business Standard
India's China conflict and a JP angle in championing the 'Free Tibet' cause

In 'Muslim, Trader, Nomad, Spy', Sulmaan Wasif Khan writes about China's occupation of Tibet in 1950 and its attempts at assimilating an unfamiliar territory peopled by a strange mix of ethnicities

Book
Shyam Saran
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 10:37 PM IST
Muslim, Trader, Nomad, Spy: China's Cold War and the People of the Tibetan Borderlands
Author: Sulmaan Wasif Khan
Publisher: Manohar
Pages: 216
Price: Rs 1,350

Sulmaan Wasif Khan’s slim volume of 177 pages is part of the ongoing New Cold War project of the Wilson Centre, drawing upon the wealth of archival material that became available, though briefly, in Russia and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) after the end of the Cold War. Dr Khan draws skilfully from this rich documentary resource. In four chapters and a Prologue and Epilogue, the book focuses on China’s occupation of Tibet in

