India's clandestine love affair with crypto

Crypto Crimes: Inside India’s best-kept secret Author: Mitali Mukherjee Publisher: HarperCollins Pages: 336 Price: Rs 499





This book uses a nice mix of anecdotes plus data to look at the dark underbelly of Digital India. It goes on to examine demographic and sociological trends that drive India’s fascination with the related areas of cryptocurrency, crimes involving crypto, and the deep Dark Web.

The book also takes a mildly haphazard look at the policy space. The fact that the policy description is mildly haphazard is not the author’s fault. She’s done a good job in imposing some degree of coherence in her description of