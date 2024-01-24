India's negotiating imperatives

India’s predicament in negotiations has been analysed through the prism

The raison d’etre for international negotiations is to tackle global challenges through international cooperation where each country advances its national interests. India’s approach is no different, but the exercise of arriving at a common national position in negotiations is a complex one, as the erudite scholarly diplomat Ambassador Mohan Kumar explains in his book India’s Moment. The book is an attempt to set straight India’s record in multilateral negotiations, which is often criticised as obstructionist.

India’s Moment : Changing Power Equations around the World

