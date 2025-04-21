Monday, April 21, 2025 | 09:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian policing and the legacy of violence: A call for urgent reform

Indian policing and the legacy of violence: A call for urgent reform

Has the dehumanisation of the police worsened their violence? Deana Heath and Jinee Lokaneeta explore this through political and sociological lenses, calling for urgent reform

Neha Bhatt
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

Policing and Violence in India: Colonial Legacies and Contemporary Realities
Editors: Deana Heath and Jinee Lokaneeta
Publisher: Speaking Tiger
Pages: 368
Price: ₹799
  You will recall the horrific custodial deaths of Jayaraj and his son Bennicks in Tamil Nadu in June 2020, following their arrest for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions. You might also remember the death of Faizan in February 2020 while in custody after the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) — an incident the High Court last year termed a “gross violation of human rights” and a hate crime. These are hardly exceptions. It’s well documented that such police torture is
