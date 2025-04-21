Indian policing and the legacy of violence: A call for urgent reform

Policing and Violence in India: Colonial Legacies and Contemporary Realities

Editors: Deana Heath and Jinee Lokaneeta

Publisher: Speaking Tiger

Pages: 368

Price: ₹799

You will recall the horrific custodial deaths of Jayaraj and his son Bennicks in Tamil Nadu in June 2020, following their arrest for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions. You might also remember the death of Faizan in February 2020 while in custody after the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) — an incident the High Court last year termed a “gross violation of human rights” and a hate crime. These are hardly exceptions. It’s well documented that such police torture is