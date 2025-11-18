Indian women voters find their voice, step out of the electoral closet

What Women Want: Understanding the Female Voter in Modern India by Ruhi Tewari Published by Juggernaut 272 pages ₹599

The news that women recorded the highest voter turnout in Bihar’s history, well above that of men, reaffirms the growing belief that the female political identity is one of the most compelling forces shaping India’s democracy.

It has been a long time coming. In the run-up to the 2014 general elections, while reporting on the “Modi fever” that had seemingly gripped women voters in Gujarat, many women across age and income groups told me that Narendra Modi was the only leader they had revered since