Ishita Tiwary's book shows how video cassettes changed our visual culture

Video Culture in India: The Analog Era

by Ishita Tiwary

Published by Oxford University Press

226 pages ₹1,395

What’s paranoia for one is pronoia for another. For example, Sony’s Betamax VCR, which debuted in 1975, transformed the movie-making business radically. Bookend this development with the present-day Netflix-and-chill reality. In short, it would be no exaggeration to say that making sense of the evolution of the media industry is challenging given the sheer scale and the short span of its transformation.

Nevertheless, the Oxford University Press series titled Media Dynamics in South Asia, edited by Adrian Athique, Vibodh Parthasarathi, and S