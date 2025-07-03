Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Kulpreet Yadav's Dial 100: A taut true crime ode to India's overworked cops

Kulpreet Yadav's Dial 100: A taut true crime ode to India's overworked cops

Crime is never pleasant to read about or watch - let alone experience. But true stories remind us to stay alert and recognise the warning signs of danger

Dial 100: Tough Cases, Tougher Policemen
premium

Dial 100: Tough Cases, Tougher Policemen

Neha Kirpal
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dial 100: Tough Cases, Tougher Policemen
by Kulpreet Yadav 
Published by HarperCollins
209 pages   ₹299
  This gripping true crime book is testimony to the old saying that truth is often stranger than fiction. The seven high-stakes cases in the book, all of which have made headlines in recent times, read like thrillers or movie scripts.
 
The author of Dial 100 is actor and filmmaker Kulpreet Yadav, a product of the Naval Officers’ Academy who spent two decades as an officer in uniform and commanded three ships in his career. After he retired, he became a prolific writer, authoring 16 books across
Topics : BOOK REVIEW books Book reading crimes Indian police
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon