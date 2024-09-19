Kulpreet Yadav's Haji Pir recounts soldiers' bravery in key 1965 war battle

The Battle of Haji Pir: The Indian Army’s Cross-Border Surgical Strike

Author: Kulpreet Yadav

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 257 + xx

Price: Rs 399

Fifty-nine monsoons ago, India fought a bloody war with Pakistan, which had pushed some 30,000 infiltrators through the Ceasefire Line (now called the Line of Control, or LoC) on August 5, 1965. These infiltrators were Pakistani soldiers on a covert military operation called “Gibraltar”. Their mission: To pluck Kashmir from India by precipitating insurgency in the state.

So secretive was Operation Gibraltar that outside of Pakistan’s 12th Infantry Division, even its own army had no idea about it.