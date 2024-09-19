Business Standard
Home / Book / Kulpreet Yadav's Haji Pir recounts soldiers' bravery in key 1965 war battle

Kulpreet Yadav's Haji Pir recounts soldiers' bravery in key 1965 war battle

A book on the Haji Pir battle would be incomplete without mentioning the Tashkent agreement. The author refers to it upfront

Book
Premium

Veenu Sandhu
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:13 AM IST
The Battle of Haji Pir: The Indian Army’s Cross-Border Surgical Strike
Author: Kulpreet Yadav
Publisher:  Penguin
Pages: 257 + xx 
Price: Rs 399

Fifty-nine monsoons ago, India fought a bloody war with Pakistan, which had pushed some 30,000 infiltrators through the Ceasefire Line (now called the Line of Control, or LoC) on August 5, 1965. These infiltrators were Pakistani soldiers on a covert military operation called “Gibraltar”. Their mission: To pluck Kashmir from India by precipitating insurgency in the state.

So secretive was Operation Gibraltar that outside of Pakistan’s 12th Infantry Division, even its own army had no idea about it.

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon