Lal Chowk: Unveiling Kashmir's realities amid nationalistic narratives

Lal Chowk

Author: Rohin Kumar (translator Dharmesh Chaubey)

Publisher: Speaking Tiger Price: Rs 399

For a long time Jammu & Kashmir has been caught between a tug of war of narratives, which has severely affected the well-being of those who live there. There is a constant struggle to compare traumas and contest each other’s historical claim over the land. But in this entire debate, somehow the people always lose. Journalist Rohin Kumar has been reporting from the valley since 2017 and has seen its diverse hues. In Lal Chowk, originally written in Hindi and translated into English by Dharmesh Chaubey, he