Learning from Silence: Pico Iyer's book explores meaning of suffering, joy

Learning from Silence Author: Pico Iyer Publisher: Penguin Pages: 160 Price: ₹599 Now in Vienna there’s 10 pretty women, There is a shoulder where death comes Now in Vienna there’s 10 pretty women, There is a shoulder where death comes

to cry

—Leonard Cohen, Take this waltz

The beauty of words lies not in the meaning that they convey to things around and emotions within, but in their capacity to lift human consciousness into moments of such luminous clarity that the ordinary appears sublime. Songs by Leonard Cohen bear that dexterity and so does this book by Pico Iyer.

Delicately written, with a rhythm and lyricism that resembles many of Mr Cohen’s songs, Learning from Silence is about living