Friday, July 18, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Lesley Downer's new book offers a grand panoramic tour of Japan's history

Lesley Downer's new book offers a grand panoramic tour of Japan's history

Japan has received far more than its share of natural disasters, most massive earthquakes, volcano eruptions, gigantic tsunamis and ravaging fires

book
premium

Shreekant Sambrani
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Shortest History of Japan
by Lesley Downer
Published by Picador India
xiv+258pages ₹599 
A grand panoramic tour
of Japan’s history
Shreekant Sambrani
 
For the rest of the world, Japan conjures up a vision of unique sensual images and experiences: exquisite cherry blossoms, the ever-so delicately flavoured sushi, the highly stylised Noh and kabuki performances, the elaborately coiffed geisha dressed in an ornate kimono, the ethereal 17-syllable haiku, the ritualistic tea ceremony, aesthetic bamboo pavilions with tatami covered floors, extremely courteous, disciplined and equally industrious people worshipping their emperor (though no longer divine) — the list is endless.  Even a veteran traveller is mostly unable
Topics : Book Reviews Book Japan
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon