Lesley Downer's new book offers a grand panoramic tour of Japan's history

The Shortest History of Japan

by Lesley Downer

Published by Picador India

A grand panoramic tour

of Japan’s history

Shreekant Sambrani

For the rest of the world, Japan conjures up a vision of unique sensual images and experiences: exquisite cherry blossoms, the ever-so delicately flavoured sushi, the highly stylised Noh and kabuki performances, the elaborately coiffed geisha dressed in an ornate kimono, the ethereal 17-syllable haiku, the ritualistic tea ceremony, aesthetic bamboo pavilions with tatami covered floors, extremely courteous, disciplined and equally industrious people worshipping their emperor (though no longer divine) — the list is endless. Even a veteran traveller is mostly unable

xiv+258pages ₹599